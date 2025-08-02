Dino Melaye Admits Regret Over APC Alliance, Bets on ADC for 2027

Former Kogi Senator Dino Melaye has publicly admitted to feeling regret over his previous support for the All Progressives Congress (APC), labeling the decision a “total mistake.” During a recent interview on Channels Television’s “Politics Today,” Melaye reflected on his past political loyalty, drawing comparisons with spiritual repentance: “Once I was blind, now I can see. I regret in totality. Just like you confess your sins daily in the Lord’s prayer, I ask for forgiveness. Anyone who has moved with the devil, anyone who has aligned with an unholy tendency, should regret it.”

Melaye did not hold back in his criticism of the current administration, noting that hunger and poverty have intensified across the nation under APC rule. “You don’t need a prophet to tell you what is happening in this country. It is visible even to the blind and audible to the deaf,” he stated, emphasizing the seriousness of the crisis. Pointing out the acute food insecurity in rural communities, Melaye remarked, “The hunger in the land is shattered. People are dying of malnutrition in rural communities. Take a trip today to your village and just announce that you want to share two bags of rice. If you are not careful, there will be dead casualties from the struggle to get something.”

Looking ahead to the 2027 presidential election, Melaye expressed strong confidence in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a vehicle for change. He stressed the need for stability within the party, stating, “Especially those of us in the ADC, we need to create a comfortable, stable platform. I believe that platform will produce a candidate that will unseat President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in 2027.”

When asked about potentially throwing his support behind former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Melaye sidestepped endorsement, explaining, “I will not be talking about a presidential candidate or preference for anybody until we get the party completely stabilised and organise a transparently honest convention.”





Nonetheless, Melaye acknowledged Atiku’s efforts in galvanizing credible figures in the political space: “What Atiku is doing is rescuing this country, bringing together men of honour and valour to correct and palliate the satanic manifestation of the APC.”

