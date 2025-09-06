Sport

Didier Drogba, Mercy Akide Among Icons Appointed to FIFA Anti-Racism Panel

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has announced the creation of a 16-member global “players’ voice” panel tasked with driving the fight against racism and discrimination in football.

Among those appointed are Ivorian legend Didier Drogba and Nigeria’s former Super Falcons striker Mercy Akide, who represented the country in three Women’s World Cups. According to FIFA’s statement on Friday, the members were drawn from 14 member associations across all six confederations.

Akide, 50, joins Liberia’s president and 1995 Ballon d’Or winner George Weah, alongside other African stars including Emmanuel Adebayor of Togo and Senegal’s Khalilou Fadiga.

Also selected are Iván Córdoba (Colombia), Formiga (Brazil), Jessica Houara (France), Maia Jackman (New Zealand), Sun Jihai (China PR), Blaise Matuidi (France), Aya Miyama (Japan), Lotta Schelin (Sweden), Briana Scurry (United States), Mikaël Silvestre (France), and Juan Pablo Sorín (Argentina).

The panel will focus on raising awareness, driving education programs, and supporting FIFA’s expanded strategy against racism. okay.ng reports that its responsibilities include highlighting the devastating impact of racial abuse and providing practical advice on countermeasures.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized that the global initiative will be strengthened by the lived experiences of these football icons.

“These 16 panel members will support education at all levels of the game and promote new ideas for lasting change,” Infantino said. “They will further push for a shift in football culture, making sure measures to counter racism are not just talked about, but actioned, both on and off the pitch. Let’s be clear on this: Racism and discrimination are not simply wrong – they are crimes.”

The initiative comes under pillar five of FIFA’s Global Stand Against Racism, unanimously adopted at the 74th FIFA Congress last year. Recent racist incidents in top leagues worldwide highlight the urgency of this mission.

