Diaspora Investors Challenge Minister’s Claims on Lagos-Calabar Highway Land Dispute

Diaspora investors in the Winhomes Estate located in Lekki have disputed statements made by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, concerning the demolition of properties along the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway corridor. The investors are demanding full transparency and legal clarity over the matter.

During a site inspection in Lagos last week, Minister Umahi stated, “only about four hectares of Winhomes Estate land were affected by the Lagos-Calabar highway alignment.” He further said, “The matter has gone beyond the Ministry of Works. The Lagos State government has revoked the land, and the court has ruled in our favour. I never called WinHomes for any negotiation. The case is closed.”





Umahi also challenged the validity of the reported $250 million diaspora investment in the estate, questioning, “If truly $250 million was invested, where is the proof? Who paid the money and through which bank? Nigerians deserve to know.”

However, okay.ng reports that diaspora investors, through a statement issued Wednesday by Engr. Stella Okengwu, Chief Executive Officer of WINHOMES Global Services Ltd., affirmed that their investments exceed the $250 million mark and emphasized the importance of respecting the ongoing legal process. The dispute is currently before the Federal High Court in Lagos under Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1063/25, presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko, with no trial or judgment yet delivered.





The investors urged that the judicial system be allowed to independently adjudicate the matter without interference. To this end, they plan to hold a world press conference to present comprehensive evidence including video footage, documents, and expert testimony to Nigerians and the international community.

In her comments, Okengwu stated, “Our goal is not only to defend our investments but also to contribute to a transparent and lawful process that protects both citizens and investors. The destruction of WINHOMES Estate is not a matter of opinion, but of legality, accountability, and due process. We will pursue justice relentlessly through lawful means and will not relent until the truth prevails.”

This ongoing legal and investment dispute highlights the complexities surrounding infrastructure development and private investments in Nigeria’s growing urban corridors. It underscores calls for transparent governance and due process in land and property rights conflicts.