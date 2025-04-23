Politics

Delta PDP Collapses Into APC as Oborevwori, Okowa Lead Mass Defection

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa have spearheaded a total collapse of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator James Manager announced the move on Wednesday after a six-hour stakeholders’ meeting in Asaba, declaring: “All PDP members in the state, including the governor, former Governor Okowa, the Speaker, the state party chairman, all the local government chairmen and others, have agreed to move to the APC. We cannot continue to be in a sinking boat.”

Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu confirmed the defection, framing it as necessary to avoid “a palm wine whose taste has changed,” emphasizing developmental needs. A formal declaration is scheduled for Monday to finalize the political shift.

