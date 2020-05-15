Dele Momodu: Buhari celebrates Renowned Journalist at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday celebrated renowned journalist, Dele Momodu, on his 60th birthday.

The Spokesman to the president, Femi Adesina, conveyed Buhari’s message to Momodu in a statement on Friday.

Femi Adesina said: “The President congratulates Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind, wishing him greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come.

“President Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the Publisher of Ovation International, saying he has left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country.

“He wishes Momodu greater profundity of thoughts as he engages with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum.”