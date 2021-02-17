Declare state of emergency on insecurity – Senate tells Buhari

The Senate has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare state of emergency on insecurity in the country.

Okay.ng understands that the resolution of the senate followed a motion sponsored by Mohammed Sani Musa, senator representing Niger east.

This is coming following the abduction of staff and students of Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of the State, by gunmen.

While moving his motion on Wednesday, Musa said it was gathered that the gunmen stormed the school wearing military uniforms.

“The bandits were in military uniforms when they attacked the boarding school overpowered the security guards before whisking away the students, the numbers are yet to be confirmed,” the lawmaker said.

“Headcount is being conducted in the school as we speak to ascertain the number of students kidnapped.

“The constitution stipulates that the welfare of citizens is the primary responsibility of government, so governments at all levels owe it as a duty to provide adequate security.

“The abduction is coming on the heels of the yet to be unresolved abduction of 300 students from Kankara, Katsina state.”