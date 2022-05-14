Deborah Samuel: Tambuwal imposes 24-hour curfew on Sokoto metropolis amid protest

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has declared a 24-hour curfew within the Sokoto metropolis to curtail the further spread of the civil unrest in the state.

The governor made this announcement on Saturday at the Government House in Sokoto.

Okay.ng understands that this is coming after angry youths in Sokoto took to the streets to protest and demand the unconditional release of suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a 200 level female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in the state.

Deborah Samuel, the 200 level student was alleged to have blasphemed and was moved by angry youths in the school premises, who overpowered the school’s security and took laws into their hands.

Tambuwal while announcing the curfew the decision become necessary as the only option left for the government to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the state.

He said, “Following the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the developments within (Sokoto) metropolis this morning till afternoon, by the powers conferred on me by Sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Section 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act, and also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis of Sokoto township for the next 24 hours.

“I appeal to the good people of Sokoto state to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down (on the) restiveness currently pervading in the metropolis. Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe this measure with a view to the re-establishment of peace, law, and order in the state.

“It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint and, for people to observe and respect the rule of law.”