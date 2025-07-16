Davido’s “Timeless” Album Achieves Silver Milestone in the UK Music Scene

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has officially earned Silver Certification in the United Kingdom for his fourth studio album, “Timeless.” This significant achievement marks a milestone for the artist, as his album surpassed the 100,000 units sales mark required for the award.

According to Chart Data, the platform known for tracking music analytics and certifications, the album’s performance in the UK market was strong enough to qualify for the coveted silver plaque. Released on March 31, 2023, “Timeless” is an eclectic record that blends musical genres such as Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, konto, highlife, and Afropop.

The 17-track project features several high-profile collaborations with artists including Asake, Skepta, Dexta Daps, Fave, Cavemen, and Angelique Kidjo. These partnerships contributed to the album’s wide appeal and commercial success. The album broke several streaming records on major platforms such as Spotify Nigeria, Audiomack, Boomplay, and YouTube, further cementing Davido’s global influence.

In addition to commercial success, “Timeless” has garnered considerable critical acclaim. The album earned Davido a Grammy nomination for Best Global Album, supplemented by a Headies Award nomination for Song of the Year. Among its hit singles, “Unavailable” received Silver certification in the UK and was also recognized with a Grammy nod for Best African Song Performance. Another standout track, “Feel,” earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Global Song Performance category.





Following the album’s release, Davido embarked on the “Timeless Tour,” which spanned major cities across North America and Europe, including Washington D.C., Toronto, New York, and London, showcasing his international appeal and loyal fanbase.

Okay.ng reports that this Silver certification further supports Davido’s global standing as a powerful force in contemporary African music.