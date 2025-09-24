Celebrities

Davido Surprises Wife Chioma with 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma

Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has once again proven his flair for grand romantic gestures after gifting his wife, Chioma Adeleke, a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The luxury sport utility vehicle, recently introduced to the global market, is priced at over $150,000 (approximately ₦240 million). This 2025 edition stands out with futuristic designs and electric model variants, making it a clear upgrade from earlier releases of the iconic G-Wagon series.

In a video shared on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Davido could be seen enthusiastically receiving the car while narrating how he traded in his previous model and topped up additional funds to acquire the latest edition.

“First of all, we had to take the one I got, then obviously add more money to get the new one,” he revealed, beaming with pride.

- Advertisement -

Excitedly, the award-winning singer emphasized his devotion to Chioma, stating, “Only the best for my lady.”

When Davido presented the vehicle, Chioma’s joy was evident. She cheered alongside him as he declared, “We do 2025!”

The power couple recently made headlines with their extravagant wedding ceremonies. Following a court marriage in March 2023 and a traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024, they capped it off with a lavish white wedding in Miami, Florida, on August 10, 2025.

The Miami celebration reportedly cost about $3.7 million and attracted notable guests, including Nigerian business moguls, political leaders, and international entertainers.

- Advertisement -

okay.ng reports that Davido’s act has further reinforced his image as a family-oriented star who spares no expense when it comes to celebrating love.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Returns to Senate After Suspension, Accuses Akpabio of Autocratic Leadership
Next Article SSANU, NASU Extend Strike Ultimatum by Two Weeks

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Cyberstalking, Cyberbullying Are Serious Crimes, Police Warn Nigerians
Crime
Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid
Saudi Arabia Appoints Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid as New Grand Mufti
International
₦4.8bn Kainji Power Plant Theft Exposed as Niger Police Arrest 12, Uncover Years of Looting
News
SSANU, NASU Extend Strike Ultimatum by Two Weeks
Education
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Returns to Senate After Suspension, Accuses Akpabio of Autocratic Leadership
News Top stories
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like