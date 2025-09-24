Davido Surprises Wife Chioma with 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has once again proven his flair for grand romantic gestures after gifting his wife, Chioma Adeleke, a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The luxury sport utility vehicle, recently introduced to the global market, is priced at over $150,000 (approximately ₦240 million). This 2025 edition stands out with futuristic designs and electric model variants, making it a clear upgrade from earlier releases of the iconic G-Wagon series.

In a video shared on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Davido could be seen enthusiastically receiving the car while narrating how he traded in his previous model and topped up additional funds to acquire the latest edition.

“First of all, we had to take the one I got, then obviously add more money to get the new one,” he revealed, beaming with pride.





Excitedly, the award-winning singer emphasized his devotion to Chioma, stating, “Only the best for my lady.”

When Davido presented the vehicle, Chioma’s joy was evident. She cheered alongside him as he declared, “We do 2025!”

The power couple recently made headlines with their extravagant wedding ceremonies. Following a court marriage in March 2023 and a traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024, they capped it off with a lavish white wedding in Miami, Florida, on August 10, 2025.

The Miami celebration reportedly cost about $3.7 million and attracted notable guests, including Nigerian business moguls, political leaders, and international entertainers.





okay.ng reports that Davido’s act has further reinforced his image as a family-oriented star who spares no expense when it comes to celebrating love.