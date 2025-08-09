Celebrities

Davido Spends $3.7 Million on Miami White Wedding to Chioma

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
2 Min Read
Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma

Afrobeats heavyweight Davido has revealed that preparations for his upcoming white wedding to wife Chioma Rowland have already crossed the $3.7 million mark, making it one of the most expensive celebrity celebrations by a Nigerian artist.

Speaking informally to close friends ahead of the event, the singer half-joked that the scale of investment meant the couple had no choice but to make the day unforgettable.

“We have spent $3.7 million in cash. So we should know what we are doing. We are going crazy,” Davido remarked.

The wedding, scheduled for today, will take place in Miami, Florida. In the build-up, the couple arrived in the city earlier this week aboard a private jet, welcomed with fresh flowers and a specially prepared seat labelled “MRS” for the bride.

High-profile guests are already in the United States for the occasion, including Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s cousin Adebayo “B-Red” Adeleke, award-winning singer Adekunle Gold, and influencer Tunde Ednut.

Davido’s journey with Chioma has been closely followed since he proposed in 2019. The pair faced challenges in 2021, before tragedy struck in October 2022 with the loss of their son Ifeanyi.

By March 2023, the singer confirmed they had legally married. In October 2023, the couple welcomed twins in the United States, followed by a colourful traditional wedding in June 2024.

Damilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
