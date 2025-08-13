Celebrities

Davido Says Losing Son Ifeanyi Was Life-Changing, Praises Family’s Strength

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
2 Min Read
Davido
Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido, has opened up about the profound impact of losing his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, describing the tragedy as a turning point in his life and career.

Davido and his wife, Chioma, lost Ifeanyi in October 2022 after the young boy drowned in a pool at the singer’s Banana Island residence in Lagos State. Speaking in a recent interview with ABC News’ Rocsi Diaz, the multi-award-winning artist revealed that the devastating loss reshaped his outlook on both personal and professional levels.

“Stepping away after losing my son and being able to look back into my career gave me a refocus of how I wanted to move going forward. It changed my life,” Davido said.

The singer expressed pride in how he and Chioma handled the grief, noting that their ability to recover has become a beacon of hope for others facing difficult moments. “I know how many who randomly come to me at the airport to tell me how my strength has inspired them in hard times. I was telling my wife the other day that I’m proud of how we bounced back,” he shared.

Davido also spoke about the couple’s joy following the birth of their twins, describing the new chapter as a blessing after such a painful loss.

“Now, we got twins. They are big and shouting everywhere. For us to be able to go through the loss of our son and be able to bounce back in a major way is huge,” he said.

Damilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
