Davido Pays Tribute to Late Son Ifeanyi in Emotional Post

Grammy-nominated Nigerian music star Davido has remembered his late son, Ifeanyi David Adedeji Adeleke, in a touching tribute shared on social media nearly three years after the tragic loss.

Taking to his official X account, the singer wrote simply but powerfully: “Ifeanyi David Adedeji Adeleke RIP LEGEND !!” — a message that has stirred waves of emotion among fans and followers.

Okay.ng reports that Ifeanyi, Davido’s first son with wife Chioma Rowland, tragically passed away on October 31, 2022, after drowning in the swimming pool at the singer’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos.

The heartbreaking incident occurred just days after the child’s third birthday on October 20, 2022.





Following the tragedy, an autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death, and the Lagos State Police Command conducted a full investigation. Several domestic staff were taken in for questioning, though no charges were ultimately filed.

Devastated by the loss, Davido stepped away from public engagements, cancelling performances and halting social media activity for several months.

When he re-emerged in 2023, it was with the release of his acclaimed album “Timeless,” which notably did not feature a tribute to Ifeanyi. In interviews, Davido explained that he chose to keep the project uplifting, avoiding the inclusion of deeply personal grief.

Still, fans noticed subtle nods to his late son over time, such as a dove emoji posted on the one-year anniversary of Ifeanyi’s death, a symbol of peace and remembrance.





Since then, Davido and Chioma have experienced renewed joy with the birth of twins in the United States in 2023.