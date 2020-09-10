Davido makes comeback on social media — drops new song, ‘FEM’

After a three-month break, Davido has made a come back on social media with a brand new song titled “FEM”.

The DMW boss on Thursday shared the cover art of the single off his much-anticipated album, “A Better Time”.

“To the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, they don’t understand your grace, they don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have… we say #FEM! 🤫 OUT NOW! Visuals out by 7pm WAT! Heard y’all missed me,” he wrote.

