Davido Demands Release of VeryDarkMan, Praises His Impact on the Masses

Afrobeats superstar Davido has spoken out in support of detained social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), calling for his release and acknowledging the influence the controversial figure has had on everyday Nigerians.

VDM was reportedly arrested after visiting a new generation bank to raise concerns about unauthorised transactions from his late mother’s account. His detention has since sparked an outpouring of reactions across social media, with many Nigerians calling for his release.

Okay.ng reports that Davido, in a tweet shared on Thursday, described the wave of support for VeryDarkMan as inspiring and a reminder that acts of service to the public do not go unnoticed.

“Outside all the noise, it’s good to see that the good one does impact lives, and people appreciate it! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging, making one want to do more for the masses.
Free my guy,” Davido tweeted.

While details surrounding the circumstances of VDM’s arrest remain unclear, his supporters have linked it to his vocal activism and frequent criticism of societal ills on digital platforms.

