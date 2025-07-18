Daughters Reflect on Former President Buhari’s Humility and Humor Amid National Mourning

The daughters of the late former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari have shared heartfelt memories of their father as Nigeria continues to grieve his passing.

Okay.ng reports that Buhari died on Sunday in a London hospital after a long period of illness, sparking a wave of tributes from citizens and officials alike.

In a recent interview aired on BBC Hausa, Mrs. Aisha Hanan Buhari, one of his younger daughters, poignantly described the emotional toll of losing her father. “What I will miss most about him is his sense of humour. I look up to him as a part of me,” she said.

She further expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support during her family’s difficult time, stating, “We have nothing to say to them except thank you, thank God.”





Hanan described her father as “one of the common people,” praising his genuine intentions toward the welfare of Nigerians. “That disciplined me to study, pray, and do things that made us happy,” she added, highlighting the values instilled in them from a young age.

Meanwhile, Hadiza Muhammadu Buhari, popularly known as Nana, shared poignant details from her father’s final days and lessons learned from his integrity. “During his treatment, I went to London to check on him. After he got better, I decided to return to Nigeria. When I told him, ‘Dad, I’m going,’ he said, ‘Where are you going?’ I told him I was returning to Nigeria, and he said, ‘Greet Nigerians,’” Nana recounted.

She recalled the affectionate relationship they shared, disclosing, “He called me Madam Nana. We chat, joke, and laugh together.”

Nana also reflected on the moral principles Buhari imparted to his children. She recounted how, after being given money to buy textbooks, she spent some change on sweets but returned the rest. Her father corrected her, instructing, “If you are sent to buy something with money, when you return, give the change back to the person who sent it… Do not touch anything that is not yours. Keep the trust and do not take away someone else’s rights.”





Describing his personality, Nana remarked, “He is a patient and tolerant person. Dad doesn’t like noise. You can’t insult him and he will retaliate, unless he keeps an eye on you. He was humorous, social, and easygoing.”