DAPPMAN Demands FRSC Probe Dangote’s Road Safety Record Over 4,000 CNG Trucks

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to investigate the safety record of Dangote Group’s drivers before the nationwide rollout of its 4,000 newly launched Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks.

DAPPMAN alleged that Dangote trucks have a history of involvement in fatal crashes caused by poorly trained or unsupervised drivers. It warned that deploying thousands of new trucks carrying flammable petroleum products without mandatory safety audits would heighten risks on Nigeria’s congested roads.

“While DAPPMAN supports CNG adoption as a cleaner energy initiative, safety cannot be compromised. Nigerians recently mourned lives lost in accidents involving Dangote cement trucks across multiple states,” the association stated.

It called on FRSC, insurers, and regulators to conduct comprehensive audits, mandate driver retraining, and vet safety practices before deployment. It also warned that roads such as the Lekki-Epe Expressway already face worsening congestion due to rising truck traffic.





Beyond safety, DAPPMAN accused Dangote Refinery of undermining regulators by suggesting marketers divert products to neighboring countries. It challenged the refinery to provide proof within seven days or retract the claim, threatening legal action. “Smuggling is a national security issue. If any member is guilty, regulators must act,” it said.

DAPPMAN further alleged Dangote is seeking monopoly in the downstream sector by restricting local access to coastal loading while offering foreign traders steep discounts. It rejected claims that marketers import substandard fuel, insisting the refinery itself sought waivers to distribute high-sulphur products.

The association maintained that Dangote currently supplies less than 35% of national demand and cannot replace Nigeria’s extensive network of depots, filling stations, and transport fleets. “Every player in the value chain has a vital role. Attempts to belittle marketers’ investments are unacceptable,” it said.