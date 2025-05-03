Dapo Abiodun and Gbenga Daniel Laud Ex-AGF Madein’s Trailblazing Career on Retirement

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, alongside Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel representing Ogun East, have publicly praised Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, the immediate past Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), for her exemplary service and pioneering achievements.

Speaking at a grand homecoming event organized by the Iperu Development Association to mark her retirement, both leaders described her as a beacon of hope and a strong inspiration to young women aspiring for excellence.

Governor Abiodun emphasized that Dr. Madein, a native of Iperu Remo like himself, is not only a pride to the state but also a quintessential civil servant whose life exemplifies selfless service. He highlighted her humble beginnings, noting, “Despite being born without a silver spoon in her mouth, Dr. Madein shattered the glass ceiling through sheer determination and hard work, proving that anyone can rise to the top with perseverance.”

He further praised her integrity, discipline, and dedication, stating, “She is a woman of virtue, one of our exports from Iperu to the larger Nigeria. She started her career in Ogun State before joining the federal government, becoming the first female Accountant-General of the Federation.” Abiodun also acknowledged her contributions to her community, including infrastructure projects such as street lighting, erosion control, and women’s technical training centers.





Senator Gbenga Daniel echoed these sentiments, describing Dr. Madein as an “amazon and a woman of substance” who served the nation meritoriously and represented Ogun State with distinction. He encouraged her to continue serving humanity in retirement.

In her remarks, Dr. Madein expressed gratitude to the community for the warm reception and to former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu for their support during her tenure. She pledged to dedicate her retirement years to furthering the development of Iperu land and serving humanity.

The Chairman of the Iperu Development Association, Otunba Taiwo Oyebanjo, also lauded her humility and outstanding service to the nation, affirming that there was no better way to celebrate her than through this homecoming event.