Danish man sentenced to death for killing Nigerian wife, daughter

A Lagos High Court Sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square of Lagos Island on Friday sentenced to death by hanging, a Danish man, Peter Nielsen, accused of killing his Nigerian wife Zainab and his three-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The judgment which lasted about five hours was delivered by Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile.

The Lagos State Government had arraigned the defendant, Peter Nielsen, before the court on a two-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The state submitted that the defendant aged 53 allegedly killed his Nigerian musician wife, Zainab also known as Alizee and his daughter on April 5, 2018, at about 3.45 am at their Banana Island residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos

Nielsen was arraigned on June 13, 2018.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

More to follow…