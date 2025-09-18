Daniel Bwala: Seyi Tinubu Has Capacity to Contest Any Political Office in Nigeria

The Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has defended the political relevance of Seyi Tinubu, stating that the president’s son is well-positioned to aspire to any office in Nigeria, including the governorship of Lagos State.

Speaking on The Clarity Zone podcast released on YouTube on Wednesday, Bwala dismissed claims that Seyi’s political visibility stems solely from his father’s influence. He stressed that Seyi has established his own networks, particularly among Nigerian youths, portraying him as a bridge-builder.

“If Seyi Tinubu’s father is the president, what stops him from running for Lagos State governor? Seyi Tinubu can even challenge his father in the next election,” Bwala remarked.

Bwala, who once criticized the Tinubu administration, said his stance did not affect his cordial relationship with Seyi, whom he described as humble and unassuming despite being the son of a former Lagos governor and now Nigeria’s president.





According to him, Seyi’s long-standing friendships and willingness to support young Nigerians across party lines have distinguished him from many other children of political leaders.

“At a point, he was even criticised for the people he brought into government, who were mostly Obidients. That tells you he doesn’t have biases,” Bwala explained.

He further highlighted that, unlike the children of past Nigerian leaders, Seyi has maintained a clean image free from scandals or controversies.

“You will never see him attacking people on social media, even though his father is one of the most vilified in recent memory. He has built relationships even with critics of this government,” he said.





Bwala concluded by urging Nigerians to judge Seyi Tinubu based on personal experiences rather than on prejudices or inherited perceptions.

“Until you experience somebody, don’t have an opinion of them. Too many people inherit other people’s problems without any personal encounter,” he added.

okay.ng reports that this latest statement by Bwala has rekindled discussions about the potential political future of Seyi Tinubu, as speculations around the next generation of leaders in Nigeria continue.