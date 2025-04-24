Daniel Bwala: Almost All Opposition Members Are Coming to APC

Daniel Bwala, a presidential aide to President Bola Tinubu, has claimed that nearly all members of Nigeria’s opposition parties are poised to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). His remarks come in the wake of the high-profile defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Reacting to the political development on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Bwala expressed confidence that more defections were imminent. “Delta in the bag, almost all opposition members are coming, including a former vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election,” he wrote.

The presidential aide, who was once a spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar campaign, also took a swipe at efforts by opposition leaders to form a united front. He labelled the alliance being spearheaded by Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai as a “coalition of confusing confusion.”

Mocking the strength of the opposition, Bwala added, “There are only two political parties in Nigeria; APC and others.”





His comments have stirred reactions amid growing debate over the strength and future of opposition politics in the country, especially as preparations for the 2027 elections gain momentum.