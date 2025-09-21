Dangote Refinery Resumes Petrol Sales, Adjusts Price to N840

Dangote Petroleum Refinery will resume gantry-based petrol sales on September 23, following a brief suspension that drew criticism from marketers and unions.

The company confirmed the reversal in an internal memo, saying marketers can once again self-collect products at its depot, alongside its ongoing free delivery scheme.

It apologised for the earlier disruption, assuring customers of steady supply and urging filling station owners to register for delivery.

The refinery also announced a new petrol price of N840 per litre, up from N820. Data from Petroleumprice.ng shows the adjustment mirrors similar hikes across other depots.





Private depots like Pinnacle raised petrol to N970, Fynefield to N890, Rainoil Lagos to N865, and NIPCO Lagos to N850, while smaller increments were recorded at MENJ, MAO, Matrix, and First Royal.

Jeremiah Olatide, CEO of Petroleumprice.ng, said the dual model of free delivery and self-collection could modernise the downstream sector, reduce inefficiencies, and potentially lower pump prices if managed transparently.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing dispute between Dangote Refinery and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) over subsidy-related claims. The refinery recently dared depot owners to seek legal redress over its allegation that they demand N1.505 trillion annually in subsidies.