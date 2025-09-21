Energy & Oil

Dangote Refinery Resumes Petrol Sales, Adjusts Price to N840

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

Dangote Petroleum Refinery will resume gantry-based petrol sales on September 23, following a brief suspension that drew criticism from marketers and unions.

The company confirmed the reversal in an internal memo, saying marketers can once again self-collect products at its depot, alongside its ongoing free delivery scheme.

It apologised for the earlier disruption, assuring customers of steady supply and urging filling station owners to register for delivery.

The refinery also announced a new petrol price of N840 per litre, up from N820. Data from Petroleumprice.ng shows the adjustment mirrors similar hikes across other depots.

- Advertisement -

Private depots like Pinnacle raised petrol to N970, Fynefield to N890, Rainoil Lagos to N865, and NIPCO Lagos to N850, while smaller increments were recorded at MENJ, MAO, Matrix, and First Royal.

Jeremiah Olatide, CEO of Petroleumprice.ng, said the dual model of free delivery and self-collection could modernise the downstream sector, reduce inefficiencies, and potentially lower pump prices if managed transparently.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing dispute between Dangote Refinery and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) over subsidy-related claims. The refinery recently dared depot owners to seek legal redress over its allegation that they demand N1.505 trillion annually in subsidies.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article NGX Closes Week Negative as Investors Lose ₦265bn

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

NGX Closes Week Negative as Investors Lose ₦265bn
Economy
CPPE Urges CBN to Ease Policy Rates, Boost Credit Access for SMEs
Economy
UK, Canada, Australia Recognise Palestine as Independent State
International Top stories
Six Arrested After Deadly Attack on Police Officers in Benue State
Security
Ekiti State Government Warns Against Violence on Hospital Workers, Vows Sanctions
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like