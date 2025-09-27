Dangote Refinery Resumes Naira Petrol Sales Hours After Suspension

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the resumption of petrol sales in naira, less than 24 hours after suspending the policy due to crude supply constraints.

In a memo issued to petroleum marketers on Saturday, the refinery confirmed that the reversal followed the intervention of the Federal Government’s Naira-for-Crude Technical Committee, which mediated to restore local currency transactions.

“Following the intervention of the Naira for Crude Technical Committee Chairman, we are pleased to inform you of the resumption of PMS sales in Naira commencing immediately. You may kindly proceed to place your orders in naira for both self-collection and free delivery of PMS to the earlier advised locations across the country. Thank you for your continued patronage,” the memo read.

The latest development came after a Friday directive in which Dangote Refinery announced a temporary suspension of naira transactions. In that earlier memo, the company cited the exhaustion of its naira-crude allocation, stating that it could no longer sustain local currency sales for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).





“We write to inform you that Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has been selling petroleum products in excess of our naira-crude allocations, and, consequently, we are unable to sustain PMS sales in naira going forward. Kindly note that this suspension of Naira sales for PMS will be effective from Sunday, 28th of September, 2025,” the refinery had said.

The memo also offered refunds to marketers who had made naira-based payments, assuring them of a resolution once new allocations were confirmed.

However, with the intervention of the Federal Government’s committee, the refinery said the impasse had been resolved, clearing the path for continued supply in naira across the country.