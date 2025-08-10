Dangote Refinery Receives First Batch of 4,000 CNG Tankers to Transform Fuel Distribution

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has begun receiving its fleet of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered fuel tankers, a critical component of its nationwide fuel distribution programme scheduled to launch on August 15.

The initiative, valued at ₦720 billion, aims to reduce fuel logistics costs, improve supply efficiency, and tackle the long-standing distribution challenges in Nigeria’s downstream sector. The trucks, imported via Apapa Port, will serve as a modern, energy-efficient backbone for transporting petroleum products across the country.

The first batch of trucks was recently received at the refinery’s Ibeju-Lekki site by Devakumar Edwin, Vice-President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Ltd, in a ceremony attended by refinery staff, customers, and members of the public who had followed the convoy from Apapa.

Speaking on the rollout, Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief of Branding and Communication at Dangote Industries, described the development as a “groundbreaking transformation” for Nigeria’s fuel distribution network.





“The delivery of these specialised CNG-powered tankers is commendable given the complexities of global supply chains. Our unwavering commitment to this programme is reflected in ongoing collaboration with regulatory bodies to ensure seamless deployment. This initiative will significantly lower distribution costs and improve fuel availability nationwide,” Chiejina said.

He added that at least 60 shiploads of trucks are expected in the next six weeks, with the full fleet arriving in phases.

According to Dangote Refinery, the scheme is projected to save Nigerians over ₦1.7 trillion annually in fuel distribution expenses, with the company itself absorbing over ₦1.07 trillion yearly in logistics costs. The benefits are expected to ripple across 42 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by reducing energy costs and improving business profitability.

Beyond economic gains, the programme is designed to revitalise dormant filling stations, create over 15,000 direct jobs in logistics, and curb cross-border smuggling. It also supports Nigeria’s push for environmental sustainability, as CNG-powered vehicles emit fewer greenhouse gases compared to diesel-powered alternatives.





Tosin Coker, Commercial Coordinator of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), hailed the move as strategic:

“Dangote Group’s acquisition of 4,000 CNG trucks is not only impressive in scale but also highly strategic. It shows CNG is no longer a distant prospect but a practical solution to high energy costs, emissions, and supply chain challenges,” Coker said.

The Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery, sees this CNG-powered fleet as a cornerstone of its broader mission to eliminate logistics bottlenecks, strengthen Nigeria’s energy security, and stimulate economic growth.