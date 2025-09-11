Energy & Oil

Dangote Refinery Kicks Off Free Direct Petrol Supply September 15

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced that it will commence free direct supply of petrol across Nigeria starting September 15, 2025, in what is being described as a major move to ease distribution challenges and improve market access for retailers.

In a post shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, the refinery said the initiative will kick off in 11 states before expanding nationwide.

“All petrol station owners nationwide are invited to register for free delivery and other benefits,” the refinery said.

According to the announcement, the petrol will be sold at an ex-gantry price of N820 per litre, with delivery prices varying slightly by region.

Retail outlets in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti will receive supplies at N841 per litre, while outlets in Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, and Kwara will get supplies at N851 per litre.

TAGGED:
Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
