Dangote Refinery Denies Shutdown Rumours, Confirms Petrol Loading at N850 Per Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has dismissed reports suggesting a halt in operations, confirming that there has been no shutdown or suspension of truck loading at its facility.

In a statement released on Friday by Anthony Chiejina, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, the refinery affirmed that it remains fully operational, and routine maintenance activities have not disrupted the flow of petrol or diesel to the market.

“The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is fully operational. There has been no shutdown, nor has there been any suspension of truck loading activities,” the statement read.

This clarification comes amid earlier media reports claiming that petrol loading resumed at the refinery following a supposed maintenance shutdown, and that the ex-gantry price of petrol had risen to N850 per litre.





The refinery confirmed the new petrol price, stating: “The refinery’s ex-gantry petrol price is N850 per litre.”

Two days earlier, reports had also suggested that the residue fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit would undergo a 15-day maintenance shutdown starting August 10. In response, the refinery clarified that such activities are routine, and designed to support uninterrupted operations.

“As the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery, the facility employs advanced predictive and preventive maintenance protocols to ensure uninterrupted operations. Routine maintenance activities are standard and do not impact the overall fuel supply,” the statement added.

Addressing speculation over possible fuel shortages, the refinery stated it supplies more than 40 million litres of petrol daily, alongside steady volumes of diesel, and that deliveries have continued without disruption.





It also dismissed rumours of a fuel oil supply squeeze, explaining that the sale of residual catalytic oil (RCO) is a regular part of operations and was the basis for a recent fuel oil tender.

In a direct message to those pushing false narratives, the refinery issued a challenge:

“To those who believe this misinformation and anticipate a bullish market, we extend a challenge: We invite interested buyers to place immediate orders for up to 40 million litres of PMS daily and 15 million litres of AGO daily, for the next 90 days.”

Dangote Petroleum Refinery reiterated its commitment to transparency and Nigeria’s energy security, calling on stakeholders to disregard speculation not based on verified facts.