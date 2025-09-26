Dangote Refinery Denies Mass Sack, Says Workforce Reorganisation Targets Sabotage

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has dismissed reports of mass sack, clarifying that its recent restructuring was a reorganisation exercise aimed at addressing repeated acts of sabotage within the facility.

In a letter dated September 24, 2025, signed by Chief General Manager, Human Asset Management, Femi Adekunle, the refinery said the decision followed “many recent cases of reported sabotage in different units of the Petroleum Refinery leading to major safety concerns.” Staff affected were instructed to surrender company property and await clearance before receiving their entitlements.

A senior official of the refinery, who confirmed the authenticity of the letter, insisted the exercise had been misinterpreted. “Yes, the letter is correct. But the interpretation is wrong. It has nothing to do with unionism or anything like that”.

He explained that the reorganisation was intended to identify leakages and safeguard assets, stressing that affected employees may be reabsorbed once investigations were concluded. “It doesn’t mean they have been sacked. That is incorrect. What was done was to put a check in place… As soon as the issues are addressed, they will be reabsorbed,” he said.





The official further noted that operations at the refinery were ongoing and both Nigerian and expatriate staff remained active. “As we speak, people are still working at the refinery. The people affected know themselves, and those who did not get the letter are not affected,” he added.

The development comes amid labour disputes and operational challenges since the refinery began production in 2024, including friction with oil workers’ unions and downstream marketers over labour standards and pricing structures.