Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Ex-Depot Price by N30

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a N30 reduction in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), bringing the price down from N850 to N820 per litre, effective Tuesday, 12th August 2025.

In a statement signed by Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, the company said the move underscores its commitment to national development and the stability of petroleum product supply across the country.

“As part of our unwavering commitment to national development, Dangote Petroleum Refinery assures the public of a consistent and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products,” the statement read.

The company also revealed plans to commence the phased deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks starting August 15, 2025.





The CNG fleet will be used for nationwide fuel distribution, a step aimed at promoting sustainable energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions in the downstream sector.