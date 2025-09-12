Dangote Refinery Clarifies: Workers’ Union Membership Is Voluntary, Not Enforced

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reaffirmed that union membership among its employees is strictly voluntary, aligning with the Nigerian Constitution and conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The company stressed that no employee is coerced into joining or barred from joining any legally recognised trade union.

This clarification followed recent claims by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) that alleged the refinery was influencing workers’ union choices.

In a statement, the refinery emphasized:

“It is therefore misplaced to attribute responsibility to Dangote Petroleum Refinery for the personal choices made by drivers regarding union affiliation.”





Refutes Allegations of Forced Contracts

Dangote Petroleum Refinery strongly denied reports that it compelled drivers to sign contracts excluding union membership. According to the company, these accusations are unfounded and distract from real issues within NUPENG.

The statement urged NUPENG to focus on internal disputes with its Petrol Tanker Drivers (PTD) unit instead of “embroiling the refinery in its conflicts.”

Ongoing Collaboration With Labour





The refinery highlighted its existing cordial relationship with NUPENG and other labour organisations, noting that it has allowed union activities on-site, including the provision of offices, engagement with members, and facilitation of dues collection without interference.

The company further noted support for mediation efforts by the Ministry of Labour, stressing that the union should act in good faith while dialogue continues.

Support for National Economic Goals

“We urge NUPENG to act in good faith, respect the ongoing dialogue process, and refrain from making statements that could undermine national economic recovery efforts led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR,” the statement added.

Dangote Industries Limited, described as the largest private-sector employer in Nigeria, also outlined the welfare packages offered to its workers, particularly drivers engaged in its new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) truck fleet. These drivers reportedly earn wages three times above the national minimum wage and benefit from group insurance, pensions, healthcare, housing, and access to loans.

Job Creation and Energy Transition Drive

The N720 billion CNG truck project, involving the rollout of 10,000 gas-powered trucks, is expected to generate over 60,000 direct jobs. The initiative is part of the company’s broader goal to reduce logistics costs and support the government’s energy transition plan.

Since its commissioning a year ago, the refinery has helped Nigeria transition from being Africa’s biggest fuel importer to a net exporter, reaching markets in the United States. Production of by-products such as polypropylene, jet fuel, and base oils has further boosted industries including aviation, plastics, and agriculture.

Broader Economic Impact

Dangote Petroleum Refinery said it has created over 570,000 jobs across logistics, construction, and support services while also uplifting host communities with roads, electricity, and clean water. It described itself as a hub for skills transfer, training thousands of Nigerian engineers in modern refining technology.

On Monopoly Claims

Addressing monopoly allegations, the refinery dismissed such views as baseless.

“As for claims of monopoly, we reject these as recycled falsehoods. The greater concern lies in the inaction of those with the means to invest in Nigeria, who instead choose to remain on the sidelines. At Dangote, we have chosen to invest boldly in Nigeria’s future and we will continue to do so. It is time others follow suit.”

okay.ng reports that Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s latest statement not only responds to NUPENG but also underscores its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s industrial development, labour relations, and economic recovery.