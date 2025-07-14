Business

Dangote Plans Nigeria’s Biggest and Deepest Seaport at Olokola, Ogun State

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has revealed ambitious plans to build what he describes as the “biggest, deepest seaport in Nigeria” at Olokola, a coastal town in Ogun State.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, the president of Dangote Group disclosed that paperwork for the project had already been submitted, and preparations were underway to commence development on the proposed Atlantic seaport.

According to Dangote, the new port is envisioned as a major export hub for industrial goods, including liquefied natural gas (LPG), and would play a crucial role in strengthening Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure while supporting the expansion of his growing business empire.

Dangote disclosed that the plan “to build the biggest, deepest port in Nigeria” advanced after he sent in the paperwork for permission last month.

He emphasized that the initiative was not intended to crowd out other investors but to demonstrate what is possible and inspire broader private sector involvement in port development.

“It’s not that we want to do everything by ourselves, but I think doing this will encourage other entrepreneurs to come into it,” he said.

Olokola, a long-identified location for industrial development along Nigeria’s southwestern coast, was previously earmarked for free trade zones and energy projects. Dangote’s renewed interest is expected to revive investor confidence in the region.

ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
