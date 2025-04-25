Dangote Joins World Bank’s Elite Investment Lab to Boost Emerging Economies

Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of the Dangote Group, has accepted an appointment to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab, a prestigious group of global business leaders focused on driving investment and job creation in emerging markets, okay.ng reports.

Dangote expressed his honor and enthusiasm, stating, “I am both honoured and excited to accept my appointment to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab, dedicated to advancing investment and employment in emerging economies.”

He highlighted the alignment with his commitment to sustainable development and unlocking the potential of developing economies, drawing inspiration from the Asian Tigers’ success through strategic investment and focused economic policy. Dangote looks forward to collaborating with fellow leaders to replicate these outcomes globally.

The World Bank announced this appointment as part of an expansion of the Lab, which aims to scale up solutions to attract private capital and create jobs in developing countries. Other new members include Bill Anderson, CEO of Bayer AG; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair of Bharti Enterprises; and Mark Hoplamazian, CEO of Hyatt Hotels.





World Bank Group President Ajay Banga emphasized the initiative’s focus on job creation as central to the Bank’s strategy, stating, “This isn’t about altruism—it’s about helping the private sector see a path to investments that will deliver returns, and lift people and economies alike.”

The Dangote Group, Africa’s largest conglomerate, employs over 30,000 people and is Nigeria’s largest taxpayer. Its $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery is the continent’s largest private investment.

Dangote also leads the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the largest private foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, focusing on child nutrition and other social interventions.