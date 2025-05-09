Dangote Group President Affirms No Competition with NNPC, Emphasizes Cooperation

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of the Dangote Group, has clarified that the Dangote refinery is not in competition with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

This statement was made during his visit to the new Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Bayo Ojulari, in Abuja, according to a statement released by NNPC spokesperson Olufemi Soneye on Friday.

The meeting aimed to foster mutually beneficial partnerships and promote healthy competition between the two entities. Historically, there had been tensions, especially regarding crude oil supply transactions conducted in naira, but recent developments suggest a shift towards collaboration.

Dangote acknowledged that some cabals, mainly major marketers and not the new NNPC board, have opposed his refinery. However, he pledged to work closely with the new NNPC management to enhance Nigeria’s energy security.





“There is no competition between us; we are not here to compete with NNPC Ltd. NNPC is part and parcel of our business, and we are also part of NNPC. This is an era of cooperation between the two organisations,” Dangote said.

Both organizations committed to deepening collaboration to ensure energy security and shared prosperity for Nigerians. Dangote congratulated Ojulari and his team on their appointments, expressing confidence in their ability to meet the monumental challenges ahead.

Ojulari, in turn, assured Dangote of a partnership rooted in healthy competition and productive collaboration, praising the NNPC workforce’s dedication and skill. He emphasized the company’s readiness to build a legacy of national prosperity through innovation and cooperation.

The two executives agreed to serve as relationship managers for their organizations, envisioning limitless opportunities from their collaboration.