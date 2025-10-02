Dangote Group Praised for Leadership in Lagos Mangrove Restoration Initiative

The Dangote Group has been commended for its outstanding commitment to environmental sustainability following its central role in the E1GP Lagos Mangrove Restoration Programme, held at the Eko Park Mangrove Sanctuary in Lagos.

The landmark event brought together government officials, traditional rulers, community leaders, corporate sponsors, and international partners to drive a shared mission — restoring Lagos’ fast-depleting mangrove forests and advancing nature-based solutions to combat climate change.

Representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sam Egube, Deputy Chief of Staff and Chair of the Local Organising Committee for the E1GP Lagos Programme, emphasized that coastal restoration should be seen as a collective responsibility.

“This coastal restoration will restore communities. Mangroves represent a natural fightback, a nature-based solution to climate change. Together, we can create a Lagos that is greener, stronger, more resilient, and better prepared for the challenges ahead,” Egube said.





Speakers at the event described mangroves as the “lungs of the earth”, noting their vital role as natural carbon sinks, shoreline protectors, and biodiversity habitats. They lamented the rapid depletion of mangrove ecosystems in Nigeria, commending the establishment of the Eko Park Mangrove Sanctuary — a four-acre reserve designed to support conservation, research, and restoration efforts.

The Dangote Group’s participation drew widespread praise as the company donated 10,000 mangroves to the project, reinforcing its long-standing reputation for corporate environmental leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the Group, Dr. James Adenuga said:

“This is a very symbolic, community-driven initiative. We are glad to be part of it because it is happening just a stone’s throw from our refinery and fertilizer plant. We hope other organizations will follow this example.”

Traditional leaders, including the Baale of the host community, also lauded the effort, describing mangroves as “lifelines” that provide food, medicine, and natural protection for coastal dwellers.





Guests were treated to a guided tour of the sanctuary’s facilities, including the African Mangrove Museum and a three-kilometre Plank Walkway, designed to mirror the famous Lekki Conservation Centre. The sanctuary is scheduled to open fully to the public in December 2025.

The event also featured the launch of the world’s first Electric Boat Race, with Lagos set to host the debut African leg under the E1GP programme. This will be followed by the Africa Blue Economy Summit, positioning Lagos as a regional hub for sustainable development and green innovation.