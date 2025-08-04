Dangote Group Opens Over 30 Job Vacancies Across Multiple Subsidiaries

The Dangote Group has announced fresh job openings across its various subsidiaries, calling on qualified candidates to apply for over 30 vacant positions now available in the conglomerate.

The recruitment drive was revealed in a social media post on Monday, directing job seekers to explore opportunities on its official portal, careers.dangote.com.

“Vacancies (careers.dangote.com) are LIVE now! Explore exciting job opportunities across our various businesses, and see what makes the Dangote Family a great place to grow your career,” the company stated.

According to checks by Okay.ng on the portal, positions are open in Dangote Cement, Dangote Foods, and other arms of the group, reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion and commitment to human capital development.





Among the listed roles at Dangote Cement are junior logistics officer, sectional head of production, deputy sectional head, instrumentation (power plant), assistant general manager, mechanical (hydraulics specialist), and deputy general manager, mechanical (power plant). Openings are also available at the Ibese and Obajana cement plants.

In the Dangote Foods division, available roles include head of stores, brand manager, employee relations manager, delivery validation and scheduling coordinator, regional customer experience manager, centrifugal operator, and customer service positions in finance, audit, and reporting.

The group is also recruiting for technical roles such as CNG maintenance technician, truck maintenance manager, and security officer across various plants.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official careers page for role descriptions, qualifications, and application procedures.