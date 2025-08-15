Dangote Group Commits to Full Medical Care and Compensation for BBNaija Star Phyna’s Sister Injured in Truck Crash

Dangote Group Plc has pledged total medical assistance and adequate compensation for Mrs. Ruth Otabor, sister to Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Ijeoma “Phyna” Otabor, after she was severely injured in an accident involving one of the company’s trucks in Auchi, Edo State.

The crash, which occurred last week along the Auchi axis, caused significant traffic disruption before emergency personnel and security operatives arrived to manage the scene. Eyewitnesses confirmed that Mrs. Otabor was immediately rushed to the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital for urgent medical attention.

In a statement released on Thursday, Dangote Cement Plc described the situation as deeply unfortunate, assuring the public that it was committed to providing all necessary support to aid Mrs. Otabor’s recovery.

“Following the recent road accident in Auchi, Edo State, involving one of our trucks, which sadly resulted in injury to Mrs. Ruth Otabor, senior officials from Dangote Cement Plc, together with our Insurance team, promptly visited the scene, engaged with law enforcement authorities, and visited the victim and her family at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State.





“This action reflects our unwavering commitment to the well-being of those affected. We are ensuring full support for Mrs. Otabor, including comprehensive medical care and appropriate compensation, in line with Dangote Group’s welfare policy.

“Our thoughts remain with Mrs. Ruth Otabor and her loved ones, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery.”

The company also revealed that it is cooperating with relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident while reiterating its dedication to road safety.

okay.ng reports that Mrs. Otabor remains hospitalised as doctors continue her treatment, while members of her family, including her celebrity sister Phyna, have called for justice and safety reforms to prevent future tragedies.