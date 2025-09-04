Dangote Group Clarifies Position on Enugu Fatal Truck Crash, Distances Brand from Incident

Dangote Industries Limited has officially denied ownership of the truck involved in a deadly collision that occurred in Enugu on Wednesday morning.

The crash, which happened around 9:00 a.m., involved a Howo truck loaded with cement and a Toyota Corolla vehicle. The truck, bearing markings of Visco Investment Global Limited, was reportedly on its way from Aba, Abia State, to Abuja when the tragedy struck.

The incident quickly drew public speculation after social media users and some online reports suggested the vehicle belonged to the Dangote Group due to its branded identity. The company has now strongly refuted those claims, clarifying that the truck in question does not belong to its fleet.

In a statement signed by its management, the conglomerate explained that the truck was being operated by a third party and not under its supervision. It expressed concern over the unauthorized use of its brand logo and announced steps to ensure such misrepresentation does not continue.





“We are engaging with the appropriate agencies to find out why the truck was carrying our logo when it is not part of our fleet. Going forward, we will apply more scrutiny to the unauthorised use of our brand identity, especially the misuse of our logo on vehicles not linked to the Group,” the statement read.

The company emphasized that it typically avoids commenting on individual cases but was compelled to issue this clarification due to what it described as misleading and damaging reports.

“Ordinarily, it is our policy not to comment on individual cases, but the spread of misinformation linking these incidents to the Dangote Group without evidence has compelled us to respond. We call on the public and the media to avoid spreading unverified claims,” the company added.

okay.ng reports that Dangote Industries also reaffirmed its support for relevant authorities overseeing the investigation, pledging full cooperation and urging against attempts to politicize or exploit the accident.





The management maintained that the company remains committed to corporate responsibility, safety, and integrity, noting that it would intensify efforts to protect its reputation from being wrongly associated with third-party negligence.

This denial comes amid heightened scrutiny of Dangote-branded trucks, which have often been linked to road crashes in Nigeria. Calls for stricter regulations on heavy-duty vehicles have intensified, especially after the recent case involving Ruth Otabor, the younger sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Ijeoma “Phyna” Otabor. Ruth tragically died in August after being hit by a truck reportedly tied to the Dangote Group near Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State.

The company has now reiterated its determination to prevent brand misuse and urged Nigerians to differentiate between its official operations and unrelated third-party vehicles.