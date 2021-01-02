EntertainmentGist

Dangote goes viral on Twitter as lady shares picture of his Bum

Photo of Ali Khadija Ali KhadijaJanuary 2, 2021
Less than a minute

The richest black man in the world Aliko Dangote has been thrown into a hot seat after another lady who claims to be his girlfriend shared a video of him.

The video shows Dangote lying down on a sofa covered with a towel but part of his bum was out.

 

The lady also shared a screenshot of chats with the billionaire where he denied ever dating Bae Lewis, the first lady that dragged him for dating her.

 

