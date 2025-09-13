Dangote Challenges NUPENG to Expose $18bn Refinery Funds Amid Union Dispute

The ongoing dispute between the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) deepened on Friday as the company urged the union to reveal the individuals behind the alleged $18 billion spent on government-owned refineries that remain inactive.

In a strongly worded statement, Dangote Group questioned why the nation’s four state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna continue to remain dormant despite colossal investments in turnaround maintenance projects.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote recalled that successive administrations had spent about $18 billion on the rehabilitation of the refineries, yet none of them have functioned effectively. “We must begin to ask what has happened to all four Federal Government of Nigeria-owned refineries—Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna. To date, about $18bn has been wasted to rehabilitate the refineries without any success. Who are the people who spent all these humongous amounts without any result? Can NUPENG assist Nigerians to unravel this?” the company queried.

Amid NUPENG’s accusations that the Dangote refinery was preventing its tanker drivers from unionising, the firm reminded the public that NUPENG had opposed the 2007 privatisation of the refineries, even when a consortium led by Dangote was involved.





The refinery also rejected claims of trying to monopolise Nigeria’s fuel distribution, insisting it operates under a deregulated market framework overseen by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority. “Assertions of monopolistic intent are both legally and factually incorrect,” the company added.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Labour intervened on Friday by summoning another meeting between both parties, which took place at the Department of State Services office in Abuja. Alhaji Sayyu Dantata represented Dangote, while NUPENG President Williams Akporeha led the union’s team.

Akporeha later revealed that both sides were directed to abide by the memorandum of understanding signed earlier in the week. However, tensions remain high as NUPENG accused Dangote of undermining the agreement by allegedly instructing drivers to remove union stickers and adopt those of a new company-controlled association.

The union has warned Nigerians against what it described as the refinery’s “Greek gift” of free fuel delivery, alleging it is designed to weaken competition. In contrast, Dangote Group reiterated that all employees have the right to join recognised trade unions.





okay.ng reports that NUPENG insists it will continue to resist any attempt to stifle workers’ rights and cautioned that no harm must come to its leaders during the standoff.