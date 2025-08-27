Dangote Cement Tightens Truck Driver Recruitment, Partners FRSC on Road Safety

In a renewed push to enforce its zero-tolerance policy on auto crashes, the Dangote Articulated Trucks Drivers Training School (DATDTS) has introduced stricter entry requirements for aspiring drivers in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The initiative, which includes the recertification and screening of all Dangote truck drivers at the company’s Obajana plant, is part of broader efforts by Dangote Cement Plc to boost safety across its fleet.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Murilo Silva, Head of Transport at Dangote Cement Plc, explained that applicants must now be at least 23 years old, hold a valid Class G driver’s licence, and present a minimum of five years’ relevant driving experience. Candidates will also undergo drug and alcohol testing, medical assessments, and background checks to ensure fitness for the role.

“The Dangote Cement Plc has a policy on drivers’ employment processes that clearly defines the criteria. FRSC also conducts regular certification and recertification training for drivers at the DATDTS complex. We are committed to zero road crashes,” Silva said.





According to him, safety monitoring has intensified across the fleet of thousands of newly introduced CNG-powered trucks, with onboard cameras installed. The company reported a 60% increase in driver training participation this year, a 40% rise in drug and alcohol tests, and a 74% surge in pre-trip inspections.

Mr. Hemant Rana, Divisional Head of Transport at Obajana, added that Dangote has invested in a multi-million-naira Pre-Trip Inspection Bay to ensure trucks are thoroughly checked before journeys. He noted that the company has also built a Drivers’ Rest House and established monitoring units to track driver behaviour and provide real-time support during trips.

Mr. Daniel Marcus Akuso, Manager of the DATDTS, highlighted that the school, the first of its kind in Nigeria, offers courses ranging from Defensive Driving and Maintenance Technology to Health, Civic Education, and Road Sign Codes – all designed to professionalise trucking.

Reinforcing the company’s position, Dangote Cement Group Managing Director, Arvind Pathak, disclosed that more than 1,500 drivers have undergone intensive screening for mental, psychological, and physical fitness. He emphasised that each driver must pass through a rigorous recruitment process, including vision checks, blood pressure monitoring, BMI evaluation, random blood sugar testing, and substance screening.





“Every driver employed by Dangote Cement must undergo structured and comprehensive vetting. This is about protecting lives and safeguarding Nigeria’s roads,” Pathak stressed.