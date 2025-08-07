Dangote Cement Shifts to CNG Trucks, Scales Up Alternative Fuels

Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) has begun transitioning its logistics fleet from diesel to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), while ramping up the use of alternative fuels (AF) across its production facilities.

The development was disclosed by Mr. Arvind Pathak, Chief Executive Officer of DCP, during a review of the company’s unaudited half-year results for the period ending June 30, 2025.

“Our strategic priorities remain focused on long-term value creation. We have made significant progress in further strengthening our cost architecture,” Pathak said.

Recognizing haulage as one of the company’s largest operational costs, DCP began deploying 1,500 CNG-powered trucks in 2024, with an additional 1,600 units scheduled for phased delivery. According to Pathak, the switch to CNG is helping the company navigate the price instability associated with traditional fuels like diesel and coal, while also reducing carbon emissions.

In parallel, Dangote Cement is also scaling up the use of alternative fuels in its kilns. Materials being repurposed include used tyres, waste oil, plastics, biomass, rice husks, coconut shells, and other agricultural residues.





According to Dr. Igazeuma Okoroba, DCP’s Head of Sustainability:

“Utilising these materials provide a waste management alternative to landfill as well as proffering a more sustainable energy mix for power and heat generation. This action will mitigate the adverse effects of these materials on the environment. Alternative fuels also reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports thereby improving energy security, lowering energy costs and creating economic opportunities through the provision of green jobs to our local communities.”

Dr. Okoroba further disclosed that since 2019, the company has diverted over 1.5 million tonnes of waste from landfills, which would have otherwise posed risks to land and water sources.

“We have also provided leadership in the use of AF as smaller industries now see the benefit of utilising AF as biofuels for the generation of electricity,” she added.

Board Director Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh had earlier highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainability, saying:

“We will implement robust cost-reduction strategies to navigate inflationary pressures and enhance our competitiveness. We will accelerate our efforts to adopt alternative fuels and technologies, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and contributing to a more sustainable future.”

With a current total production capacity of 52.0 million tonnes per annum (Mta) across Africa—35.25Mta of which is in Nigeria—DCP is expanding further with new greenfield plants in Cote d’Ivoire (3.0Mta) and Itori, Nigeria (6.0Mta), aiming to push total capacity to 61.0Mta.





“This expansion in capacity will not only strengthen our position in Africa but also contribute meaningfully to our export strategy and revenue diversification,” Pathak said. “As we move into the second half of the year, we remain focused on driving innovation, strengthening our pan-African operations, and delivering sustainable returns to our investors.”

Through these initiatives, Dangote Cement continues to reinforce Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in cement production, while evolving into a net exporter of cement and clinker to neighbouring countries.