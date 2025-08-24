Dangote Cement Screens 1,500 Truck Drivers for Mental, Psychological Fitness to Ensure Safe Driving

Dangote Cement Plc says no less than 1,500 truck drivers have completed intensive screening to confirm their mental, psychological, and physical fitness for safe driving.

Speaking with journalists after his presentation at the 2025 Annual Drivers Retreat in Ilaro, Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Arvind Pathak, said the exercise is mandatory and has been made more intensive given current conditions on Nigeria’s roads.

Pathak said: “Every driver employed by Dangote Cement is required to undergo an extensive and rigorously structured recruitment process that includes: Valid Driver’s license class G, background verification of both the driver and their guarantors, comprehensive medical evaluation, including vision screening (eye test), blood pressure checks, BMI -body mass index, RBS – random blood sugar test as well as drug and alcohol testing.

“In the past two months alone, over 1,500 prospective drivers have successfully completed this process. Only those who met all required standards were engaged and certified to operate any Dangote Group vehicles. Our commitment to safety extends beyond recruitment. All drivers undergo mandatory pre-trip medical assessments, conducted by licensed nurses and doctors.”





He added that training and retraining remain non-negotiable, describing road safety as a top priority for a fleet that runs into the thousands nationwide.

Beyond compliance, he noted, the company understands its duty of care to other road users and is doubling down on transparency, ethical conduct, and clear procedures to reduce incidents along major corridors.

According to him, “Dangote is a responsible organisation that consistently cooperates with the Nigeria Police and other relevant authorities in the investigation of reported incidents with support of all lawful processes, aimed at establishing the facts and routinely implementing recommendations that strengthen public safety.

“Other screening covers usage within a three-month detection window, ensuring identifying any history of substance use before employment, completion of a two-week intensive training programme, which consists of twelve safety modules, practical driving assessments, and written examinations.”