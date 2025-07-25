Dangote Cement Empowers 240 Farmers in Ibese as Minister Applauds Host Community Impact

The Federal Government has commended Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant, for its significant investment in the economic growth and welfare of its host communities, particularly through its annual farmers’ empowerment programme.

Speaking at the 2025 edition of the Farmers Empowerment Programme, the Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Mr. Dele Alake, praised the company for fostering development, job creation, and social cohesion. Represented by Mr. Mathew Ochimana, Mines and Environment Compliance Officer (South West), the Minister noted that Dangote’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives have “stimulated local economies, created jobs, supported local businesses and enhanced community infrastructure.”

He urged beneficiaries not to misuse the agricultural inputs provided but instead to apply them effectively to boost food production. “Avoid the temptation to sell them as doing so would defeat the essence of giving them the items,” Ochimana warned.

Welcoming attendees, Plant Director of Dangote Cement, Ibese, Ayyagari Subbaraidu, reiterated the company’s vision to empower local farmers as part of its commitment to sustainable development. “We provide modern farm inputs to help farmers enhance their productivity, enabling them to consistently cultivate both subsistence and cash crops at commercial scale. These inputs are donated to support better yields and offer a more modern, efficient farming experience,” he said.





This year’s programme, themed “Planting to Profit: Good Agricultural Practices for Cassava and Maize,” included the distribution of critical farm tools to 240 farmers. Each beneficiary received three bags of NPK fertiliser, two bags of Urea, three litres of Force-Up herbicide, a raincoat, and a pair of rain boots—a gesture designed to improve farming capacity and output.

Subbaraidu added, “With the support of our stakeholders, some of whom are also here, we have achieved remarkable milestones, demonstrating that every limestone mined and every bag of cement manufactured comes with proportionate social value addition and support to the host communities.”

Highlighting past impact, he noted that the 2022 Community Development Agreement facilitated the cultivation of over 600 acres of farmland across host communities, thanks to the provision of tools, inputs, and training.

Chairman of Yewa South Local Government, Olusola Akinbode, described the programme as a key contribution to the food security vision of the Ogun State Government. “One of our targets is to ensure food sufficiency in the state… we are promising to up the number to at least 60,000 in 2026,” he said, lauding Dangote’s alignment with local government efforts.





On his part, Chairman of the Community Joint Consultative Committee (CJCC), Dayo Ogunyinka, praised the initiative as a grassroots intervention with tangible benefits. “The programme in its fourth edition has been very impactful… a perfect intervention towards food security and economic growth.”

Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude, highlighting the initiative’s real-world benefits. Iyabo Akintan from Ijako Orile said, “This will bring upliftment and a better farming experience with gains to the society.” Another beneficiary, Olaleye Adekunle, described the gesture as “soothing and moral boosting,” adding that, “working during rain and shine is now a possibility.”