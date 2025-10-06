Dangote begins $2.5bn fertiliser plant project in Ethiopia

The Dangote Group has commenced construction of a $2.5bn fertiliser plant in Gode, Ethiopia, marking one of Africa’s largest private industrial investments.

According to a statement by the group on Sunday, the project is a partnership between Dangote Group and Ethiopian Investment Holdings. The facility, designed to produce three million metric tonnes of urea annually, will utilise natural gas from Ethiopia’s Hilal and Calub reserves to strengthen the nation’s agricultural base and improve food security.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the project as a milestone in Africa’s industrial collaboration. He said it represents “shared responsibility, cooperation, and peace,” reflecting Ethiopia’s resolve to harness its resources and advance its role in the global economy.

Dangote, President and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, praised Ethiopia’s government for liberalising its economy and supporting private investment through infrastructure and energy reforms.





“This partnership represents a pivotal moment in our shared vision to industrialise Africa and achieve food security across the continent,” he said. “We are committed to making this venture a cornerstone of Ethiopia’s industrial transformation.”

The Gode complex will also expand into producing ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, NPK, and calcium ammonium nitrate, establishing Ethiopia as a regional hub for fertiliser production. Dangote projected that within five years, the country could emerge as Africa’s leading agricultural economy.

The group’s cement subsidiary already operates a 2.5 million tonnes per annum plant in Mugher, Ethiopia, with an additional $400m investment planned to double its capacity.

Financial support for the new fertiliser project comes from institutions including Afreximbank, Africa Finance Corporation, Access Bank, First Bank, and Zenith Bank.





Dangote reaffirmed his belief that “only Africans can truly transform Africa,” citing the group’s record in helping Nigeria achieve self-sufficiency in cement, fertiliser, and petroleum products.