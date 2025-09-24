Cyberstalking, Cyberbullying Are Serious Crimes, Police Warn Nigerians

The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated that cyberstalking and cyberbullying are serious offences under national law, warning citizens to exercise greater responsibility in their online activities.

Ondo State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Olusola Ayanlade, gave the warning at a sensitisation programme in Akure on Wednesday. He explained that the amended Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act 2024 expands the scope of digital offences and imposes stricter reporting requirements on individuals and organisations.

“Cyberstalking is the repeated use of electronic communication technologies such as emails, social media, or text messages to harass, threaten, monitor or intimidate another person,” Ayanlade said. He added that cyberbullying, often directed at children and young people, also falls under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act and the Child Rights Act.

Under the amended law, organisations must report cyberattacks, intrusions, or network disruptions within 72 hours. Failure to comply attracts fines of up to N2 million. Other punishable offences include identity theft, phishing, child pornography, sending unsolicited indecent images, and promoting terrorism online.





“It is also a crime to incite the public against government or state institutions through false online messages,” Ayanlade added.

The police urged Nigerians to treat online safety as a civic duty by reporting crimes, avoiding unlawful content, and supporting lawful authority to build a safer society.