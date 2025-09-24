Crime

Cyberstalking, Cyberbullying Are Serious Crimes, Police Warn Nigerians

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated that cyberstalking and cyberbullying are serious offences under national law, warning citizens to exercise greater responsibility in their online activities.

Ondo State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Olusola Ayanlade, gave the warning at a sensitisation programme in Akure on Wednesday. He explained that the amended Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act 2024 expands the scope of digital offences and imposes stricter reporting requirements on individuals and organisations.

“Cyberstalking is the repeated use of electronic communication technologies such as emails, social media, or text messages to harass, threaten, monitor or intimidate another person,” Ayanlade said. He added that cyberbullying, often directed at children and young people, also falls under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act and the Child Rights Act.

Under the amended law, organisations must report cyberattacks, intrusions, or network disruptions within 72 hours. Failure to comply attracts fines of up to N2 million. Other punishable offences include identity theft, phishing, child pornography, sending unsolicited indecent images, and promoting terrorism online.

- Advertisement -

“It is also a crime to incite the public against government or state institutions through false online messages,” Ayanlade added.

The police urged Nigerians to treat online safety as a civic duty by reporting crimes, avoiding unlawful content, and supporting lawful authority to build a safer society.

 

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid Saudi Arabia Appoints Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid as New Grand Mufti
Next Article Nigeria Submits Official Bid to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Ibadan Airport Resumes Operations After Modernisation
News
FG Blocks TotalEnergies’ $860 Million Asset Sale
Energy & Oil
Tony Elumelu
Tony Elumelu to Receive N1.68 Billion in UBA Dividend
Business
APC Dismisses ADC’s One-Term Prediction for Tinubu as Political Comedy
Politics
DAPPMAN Urges Dangote Refinery to Embrace Wider Access and Affordable Pricing for Petroleum Products
Energy & Oil
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like