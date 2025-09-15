Cybercafé Operator Defrauds Woman of ₦1.5m in Fake LASCOHET Admission Scheme

The Provost of Lagos State College of Health Technology (LASCOHET), Professor Raheem Akewushola, has raised alarm over a disturbing case of admission fraud involving a cybercafé operator who allegedly scammed a woman of ₦1.5 million.

The matter came to light after the unnamed victim lodged a petition with the institution when the promised admission into LASCOHET never materialised. According to an official statement shared on the Lagos State Government’s verified X account on Sunday, the woman initially paid ₦500,000 as part of the fraudulent deal.

When her admission did not come through, the suspect, identified as Mr. Arapatile, reportedly assured her she could attend classes later and even obtain a certificate. However, when she insisted on a refund, he allegedly threatened to silence her, prompting her to formally petition the management of LASCOHET.

“During the interrogation of Mr. Arapatile by the Management of LASCOHET, led by the Provost, Professor Akewushola, he confessed to the allegation levelled against him, stating that the admission was not for LASCOHET but for a professional body, CIMB, where he claimed to be a Liaison Officer but could not provide the full meaning of the acronym,” the statement read.





Further investigations revealed stamp pads of multiple institutions in Arapatile’s possession, with inquiries still ongoing. Professor Akewushola strongly warned the public against engaging with him, clarifying that Arapatile is neither a staff member nor an authorised agent of the college.

“Our administration has zero tolerance for such acts,” Akewushola stressed, pledging to pursue legal measures to bring the fraudster to justice.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Professor Carol Chinyelugo Arinze-Umobi, confirmed that the university had initiated a clampdown on admission racketeering. This follows disciplinary action taken against a staff member accused of collecting ₦400,000 from a parent with the promise of securing admission into the Faculty of Medicine.

okay.ng reports that these cases highlight the growing menace of admission scams in Nigerian higher institutions and the urgent need for stricter measures to protect prospective students.