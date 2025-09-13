Customs directs shortlisted candidates to verify emails

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has instructed candidates shortlisted in its 2025 recruitment exercise to verify their registered email addresses or risk disqualification.

In a statement, the Service explained that some applicants had submitted incorrect emails, preventing delivery of official messages. A verification portal requiring candidates’ National Identification Number (NIN) has been activated for corrections.





The NCS stressed that it will only communicate through registered emails and not via social media or unofficial platforms. Shortlisted candidates were advised to follow official instructions strictly.

According to the Service, the next stage of the exercise will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT). Only candidates with verified emails will receive access links, login credentials, and test instructions.





The agency warned applicants against fraudulent demands for payment, reiterating that recruitment is free. It cautioned that no individual or group has the authority to sell slots.

The current recruitment, approved in December 2024, seeks to employ 3,927 personnel across Superintendent, Inspector, and Customs Assistant cadres. The process received 573,523 applications, with 286,697 shortlisted after document verification.

The nationwide CBT is scheduled between September 14 and 21, 2025, preceded by a mandatory pre-test session. The Service noted that the platform is sensitive to interruptions, and violations could lead to automatic disqualification.

okay.ng reports this recruitment forms part of broader Customs reforms aimed at modernizing its workforce and strengthening national revenue operations.