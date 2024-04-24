Latest Retail, Wholesale Prices of Cement in Nigeria Today – 25th April 2024

In Nigeria’s bustling construction industry, cement stands as the cornerstone of every project, dictating both strength and stability.

As builders navigate through market fluctuations and economic challenges, it’s crucial to stay informed about the latest cement prices.

Today, April 25th, 2024, Okay.ng presents a comprehensive overview of the latest cement prices across various brands and regions in Nigeria.

Latest Prices of Cement in Nigeria Today, 25th April 2024:

As builders seek reliable materials for their projects, understanding the pricing dynamics of different cement brands becomes imperative.

Here’s a breakdown of the retail and wholesale prices for popular cement brands as of April 25th, 2024:

Retail Prices (per 50kg bag):

Brand Retail Price (per 50kg bag) Dangote Cement ₦7,000 – ₦8,500 Lafarge Cement ₦7,100 – ₦8,500 BUA Cement ₦7,200 – ₦8,500 Elephant Cement ₦6,200 – ₦8,500 Ashaka Cement ₦6,500 – ₦8,500

Wholesale Prices (per 50kg bag):

Brand Wholesale Price (per 50kg bag) Dangote Cement ₦5,000 – ₦8,300 Lafarge Cement ₦5,000 – ₦8,440 BUA Cement ₦4,900 – ₦8,000 Elephant Cement ₦4,800 – ₦8,100 Ashaka Cement ₦4,200 – ₦8,000

Wholesale Cement Prices (Trailer) in Nigeria Today, 25th April 2024

Bulk purchases offer cost-saving benefits, with free delivery provided to your location. Here are the average wholesale prices of cement in Nigeria as of April 25th, 2024:

Cement Brands Prices (per trailer load) Dangote Cement ₦4,800,000 Lafarge Cement ₦4,240,000 BUA Cement ₦4,120,000 Elephant Cement ₦4,240,000 Ashaka Cement ₦4,240,000

Prices of Cement in Nigeria’s 36 States and FCT Today, 25th April 2024:

The prices of cement vary across Nigeria’s 36 states due to factors such as demand, transportation costs, and local market dynamics. Here’s a glimpse of the price range across different states:

State Price Range Size (kg) Abia ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Adamawa ₦6,000 – ₦8,000 50kg Akwa Ibom ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Anambra ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Bauchi ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Bayelsa ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Benue ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Borno ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Cross River ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Delta ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Ebonyi ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Edo ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Ekiti ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Enugu ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Gombe ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Imo ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Jigawa ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Kaduna ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Kano ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Katsina ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Kebbi ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Kogi ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Kwara ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Lagos ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Nasarawa ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Niger ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Ogun ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Ondo ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Osun ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Oyo ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Plateau ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Rivers ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Sokoto ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Taraba ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Yobe ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Zamfara ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg Abuja ₦6,500 – ₦8,000 50kg

