Featured

Latest Retail, Wholesale Prices of Cement in Nigeria Today – 25th April 2024

Okay.ng By Okay.ng
4 Min Read

In Nigeria’s bustling construction industry, cement stands as the cornerstone of every project, dictating both strength and stability.

Contents
Latest Prices of Cement in Nigeria Today, 25th April 2024:Retail Prices (per 50kg bag):Wholesale Prices (per 50kg bag):Wholesale Cement Prices (Trailer) in Nigeria Today, 25th April 2024Prices of Cement in Nigeria’s 36 States and FCT Today, 25th April 2024:

As builders navigate through market fluctuations and economic challenges, it’s crucial to stay informed about the latest cement prices.

Today, April 25th, 2024, Okay.ng presents a comprehensive overview of the latest cement prices across various brands and regions in Nigeria.

Latest Prices of Cement in Nigeria Today, 25th April 2024:

As builders seek reliable materials for their projects, understanding the pricing dynamics of different cement brands becomes imperative.

- Advertisement -

Here’s a breakdown of the retail and wholesale prices for popular cement brands as of April 25th, 2024:

Retail Prices (per 50kg bag):

BrandRetail Price (per 50kg bag)
Dangote Cement₦7,000 – ₦8,500
Lafarge Cement₦7,100 – ₦8,500
BUA Cement₦7,200 – ₦8,500
Elephant Cement₦6,200 – ₦8,500
Ashaka Cement₦6,500 – ₦8,500

Wholesale Prices (per 50kg bag):

BrandWholesale Price (per 50kg bag)
Dangote Cement₦5,000 – ₦8,300
Lafarge Cement₦5,000 – ₦8,440
BUA Cement₦4,900 – ₦8,000
Elephant Cement₦4,800 – ₦8,100
Ashaka Cement₦4,200 – ₦8,000

Wholesale Cement Prices (Trailer) in Nigeria Today, 25th April 2024

Bulk purchases offer cost-saving benefits, with free delivery provided to your location. Here are the average wholesale prices of cement in Nigeria as of April 25th, 2024:

Cement BrandsPrices (per trailer load)
Dangote Cement₦4,800,000
Lafarge Cement₦4,240,000
BUA Cement₦4,120,000
Elephant Cement₦4,240,000
Ashaka Cement₦4,240,000

Prices of Cement in Nigeria’s 36 States and FCT Today, 25th April 2024:

The prices of cement vary across Nigeria’s 36 states due to factors such as demand, transportation costs, and local market dynamics. Here’s a glimpse of the price range across different states:

StatePrice RangeSize (kg)
Abia₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Adamawa₦6,000 – ₦8,00050kg
Akwa Ibom₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Anambra₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Bauchi₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Bayelsa₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Benue₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Borno₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Cross River₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Delta₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Ebonyi₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Edo₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Ekiti₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Enugu₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Gombe₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Imo₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Jigawa₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Kaduna₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Kano₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Katsina₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Kebbi₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Kogi₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Kwara₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Lagos₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Nasarawa₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Niger₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Ogun₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Ondo₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Osun₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Oyo₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Plateau₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Rivers₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Sokoto₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Taraba₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Yobe₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Zamfara₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg
Abuja₦6,500 – ₦8,00050kg

Stay updated with Okay.ng for the latest news and updates in Nigeria and across the world.

- Advertisement -
Share This Article
Previous Article Current Price of 50kg Rice Bag in Nigeria Today – 25th April 2024 [Major Brands]
Next Article Euro to Naira Black Market Rate in Nigeria Today – 25th April 2024

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

FCCPC Interrogates Chinese Supermarket Owners Over Discrimination Against Nigerians
News
Davido
Davido Expresses Discontent with Labeling African Music as ‘Afrobeats’
Celebrities
Liverpool’s Premier League Title Hopes Dented with 2-0 Defeat to Everton
Sports
Tunde Onakoya
I Threw Away His Chessboard, Wanted Him to be a Doctor – Tunde Onakoya’s Father
Gist
EPL: Man United Rescue Win Against Sheffield with Fernandes’ Double
Sports