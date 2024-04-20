Latest Retail, Wholesale Prices of Cement in Nigeria Today (21st April 2024)

In Nigeria’s bustling construction industry, cement stands as the cornerstone of every project, dictating both strength and stability.
As builders navigate through market fluctuations and economic challenges, it’s crucial to stay informed about the latest cement prices.
Today, April 21st, 2024, Okay.ng presents a comprehensive overview of the latest cement prices across various brands and regions in Nigeria.
Latest Prices of Cement in Nigeria Today, 21st April 2024:
As builders seek reliable materials for their projects, understanding the pricing dynamics of different cement brands becomes imperative.
Here’s a breakdown of the retail and wholesale prices for popular cement brands as of April 21st, 2024:
Retail Prices (per 50kg bag):
|Brand
|Retail Price (per 50kg bag)
|Dangote Cement
|₦7,000 – ₦8,500
|Lafarge Cement
|₦7,100 – ₦8,500
|BUA Cement
|₦7,200 – ₦8,500
|Elephant Cement
|₦6,200 – ₦8,500
|Ashaka Cement
|₦6,500 – ₦8,500
Wholesale Prices (per 50kg bag):
|Brand
|Wholesale Price (per 50kg bag)
|Dangote Cement
|₦5,000 – ₦8,300
|Lafarge Cement
|₦5,000 – ₦8,440
|BUA Cement
|₦4,900 – ₦8,000
|Elephant Cement
|₦4,800 – ₦8,100
|Ashaka Cement
|₦4,200 – ₦8,000
Wholesale Cement Prices (Trailer) in Nigeria Today, 21st April 2024
Bulk purchases offer cost-saving benefits, with free delivery provided to your location. Here are the average wholesale prices of cement in Nigeria as of April 21st, 2024:
|Cement Brands
|Prices (per trailer load)
|Dangote Cement
|₦4,800,000
|Lafarge Cement
|₦4,240,000
|BUA Cement
|₦4,120,000
|Elephant Cement
|₦4,240,000
|Ashaka Cement
|₦4,240,000
Prices of Cement in Nigeria’s 36 States and FCT Today, 21st April 2024:
The prices of cement vary across Nigeria’s 36 states due to factors such as demand, transportation costs, and local market dynamics. Here’s a glimpse of the price range across different states:
|State
|Price Range
|Size (kg)
|Abia
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Adamawa
|₦6,000 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Akwa Ibom
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Anambra
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Bauchi
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Bayelsa
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Benue
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Borno
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Cross River
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Delta
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Ebonyi
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Edo
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Ekiti
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Enugu
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Gombe
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Imo
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Jigawa
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Kaduna
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Kano
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Katsina
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Kebbi
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Kogi
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Kwara
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Lagos
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Nasarawa
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Niger
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Ogun
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Ondo
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Osun
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Oyo
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Plateau
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Rivers
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Sokoto
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Taraba
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Yobe
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Zamfara
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
|Abuja
|₦6,500 – ₦8,000
|50kg
