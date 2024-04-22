Current Price of Refilling Cooking Gas (Per KG) in Nigeria Today – 23 April 2024

Cooking gas, also known as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), is a popular and convenient source of energy for many Nigerian households. It is cleaner, faster, and more efficient than other traditional fuels such as firewood, charcoal, or kerosene.

However, the price of cooking gas in Nigeria is not fixed and varies depending on several factors such as demand, supply, location, and season.

In this article, Okay.ng provide you with the latest information on the price of refilling cooking gas per kg in Nigeria today, as well as answer some frequently asked questions about it.

How much is cooking gas per kg in Nigeria today?

According to our market research, the average price of cooking gas per kg in Nigeria today is ₦1,100. This means that if you want to refill a 12.5kg gas cylinder, you will need to pay ₦13,750 on average. However, this price is not uniform across the country and may differ from one filling station to another. Some factors that may affect the price of cooking gas in Nigeria include:

Demand and supply : The demand and supply of cooking gas in Nigeria fluctuate depending on the season, weather, availability, and accessibility of the product. For instance, during the rainy season, the demand for cooking gas may increase as people prefer to cook indoors, while the supply may decrease due to transportation challenges. This may lead to a rise in the price of cooking gas. Conversely, during the dry season, the demand for cooking gas may decrease as people opt for alternative fuels, while the supply may increase due to easier transportation. This may result in a drop in the price of cooking gas.

: The demand and supply of cooking gas in Nigeria fluctuate depending on the season, weather, availability, and accessibility of the product. For instance, during the rainy season, the demand for cooking gas may increase as people prefer to cook indoors, while the supply may decrease due to transportation challenges. This may lead to a rise in the price of cooking gas. Conversely, during the dry season, the demand for cooking gas may decrease as people opt for alternative fuels, while the supply may increase due to easier transportation. This may result in a drop in the price of cooking gas. Location : The price of cooking gas in Nigeria may also vary depending on the location of the filling station. For example, cooking gas may be cheaper in urban areas where there are more filling stations and competition, than in rural areas where there are fewer filling stations and higher transportation costs. Similarly, cooking gas may be cheaper in regions where there are more gas plants and pipelines, than in regions where there are fewer gas plants and pipelines.

: The price of cooking gas in Nigeria may also vary depending on the location of the filling station. For example, cooking gas may be cheaper in urban areas where there are more filling stations and competition, than in rural areas where there are fewer filling stations and higher transportation costs. Similarly, cooking gas may be cheaper in regions where there are more gas plants and pipelines, than in regions where there are fewer gas plants and pipelines. Quality: The quality of cooking gas in Nigeria may also affect its price. Some filling stations may sell adulterated or substandard cooking gas that may not last long or may pose safety risks. Therefore, it is advisable to buy cooking gas from reputable and certified filling stations that sell quality and genuine cooking gas.

The table below shows the current price of refilling cooking gas per kg in Nigeria today, as of 23 April 2024, based on our market research:

Cylinder (kg) Current Price 1kg ₦1,100 2kg ₦2,200 3kg ₦3,300 5kg ₦5,500 6kg ₦6,600 10kg ₦11,000 12kg ₦13,200 12.5kg ₦13,750 50kg ₦55,000

How long does cooking gas last in Nigeria?

The duration of cooking gas in Nigeria depends on several factors such as the size of the cylinder, the frequency of use, the type of stove, and the cooking habits. However, based on our research, we have estimated the average time in hours that a given kg of cooking gas is expected to last in Nigeria, as shown in the table below:

Cylinder (kg) Average Time (hours) 1kg 8 2kg 16 3kg 24 5kg 40 6kg 48 10kg 80 12kg 96 12.5kg 100 50kg 400

These estimates are based on the assumption that the cooking gas is used for an average of 2 hours per day, on a medium-sized stove, with moderate cooking habits. However, these estimates may vary depending on the actual usage and conditions of the cooking gas.

What are the benefits of using cooking gas in Nigeria?

Cooking gas in Nigeria has many benefits, both for the users and the environment. Some of the benefits of using cooking gas in Nigeria include:

Cost-effectiveness : Cooking gas in Nigeria is cheaper than other fuels such as kerosene, firewood, or charcoal. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the average price of kerosene in Nigeria was ₦361.29 per litre in July 2021, while the average price of firewood in Nigeria was ₦2,500 per bundle in December 2020. This means that cooking gas is more affordable and economical than these fuels, as it lasts longer and requires less quantity to cook.

: Cooking gas in Nigeria is cheaper than other fuels such as kerosene, firewood, or charcoal. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the average price of kerosene in Nigeria was ₦361.29 per litre in July 2021, while the average price of firewood in Nigeria was ₦2,500 per bundle in December 2020. This means that cooking gas is more affordable and economical than these fuels, as it lasts longer and requires less quantity to cook. Cleanliness : Cooking gas in Nigeria is cleaner than other fuels such as kerosene, firewood, or charcoal. Cooking gas does not produce smoke, soot, or ash, unlike these fuels, which emit harmful pollutants that can cause respiratory problems, eye irritation, and environmental degradation. Cooking gas also does not dirty the cooking pots, utensils, or kitchen, unlike these fuels, which leave stains and residues that are difficult to clean.

: Cooking gas in Nigeria is cleaner than other fuels such as kerosene, firewood, or charcoal. Cooking gas does not produce smoke, soot, or ash, unlike these fuels, which emit harmful pollutants that can cause respiratory problems, eye irritation, and environmental degradation. Cooking gas also does not dirty the cooking pots, utensils, or kitchen, unlike these fuels, which leave stains and residues that are difficult to clean. Convenience: Cooking gas in Nigeria is more convenient than other fuels such as kerosene, firewood, or charcoal. Cooking gas is easy to use, as it only requires a gas cylinder, a regulator, and a hose to connect to the stove. Cooking gas is also easy to control, as it allows the user to adjust the flame and temperature according to the cooking needs. Cooking gas is also easy to store, as it does not require a large space or special conditions to keep.

What are the challenges of using cooking gas in Nigeria?

Despite the benefits of using cooking gas in Nigeria, there are also some challenges that may hinder its adoption and usage. Some of the challenges of using cooking gas in Nigeria include: