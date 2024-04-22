Featured

Current Exchange Rate for Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) in Black Market – April 23, 2024

How much is dollar to naira today in black market today, March 15, 2024?

The exchange rate between the US dollar and the Nigerian Naira is a subject of significant interest for both individuals and businesses.

Here’s an overview of the latest rates and some things you should know about dollar to naira exchange rate today.

Current Exchange Rates for Dollar to Naira in the Black Market – April 23, 2024

As of 23rd April 2024, the exchange rates in the black market/Bureau De Change (BDC) are as follows:

  • Buying Rate: ₦1,240.00
  • Selling Rate: ₦1,260.00

Today’s Exchange Rates for Dollar to Naira in the Black Market – April 23, 2024

CurrencyBuying Rate (NGN)Selling Rate (NGN)
USD1,240.001,260.00

Please note that these rates are subject to change and may vary slightly at different locations.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Table for Different Denominations:

Here’s a breakdown of the exchange rate for various denominations of Dollars to Nigerian Naira in the black market:

Amount in Dollar ($)Buying Rate (₦)Selling Rate (₦)
1 US Dollar ($1) to Naira₦1,240.00₦1,260.00
5 US Dollars ($5) to Naira₦6,200.00₦6,300.00
10 US Dollars ($10) to Naira₦12,400.00₦12,600.00
20 US Dollars ($20) to Naira₦24,800.00₦25,200.00
50 US Dollars ($50) to Naira₦62,000.00₦63,000.00
100 US Dollars ($100) to Naira₦124,000.00₦126,000.00
200 US Dollars ($200) to Naira₦248,000.00₦252,000.00
300 US Dollars ($300) to Naira₦372,000.00₦378,000.00
400 US Dollars ($400) to Naira₦496,000.00₦504,000.00
500 US Dollars ($500) to Naira₦620,000.00₦630,000.00
600 US Dollars ($600) to Naira₦744,000.00₦756,000.00
800 US Dollars ($800) to Naira₦992,000.00₦1,008,000.00
1000 US Dollars ($1000) to Naira₦1,240,000.00₦1,260,000.00
5000 US Dollars ($5000) to Naira₦6,200,000.00₦6,300,000.00
10000 US Dollars ($10000) to Naira₦12,400,000.00₦12,600,000.00

What You Should Know About Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate

What is the Black Market Exchange Rate?

The black market exchange rate, also known as the parallel market rate, is the rate at which currencies are traded outside of official channels. It often differs from the official rates provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Why is the Black Market Rate Different from the CBN Rate?

The black market rate can be higher due to factors such as high demand and limited supply of foreign currencies, economic policies, inflation, and market speculation.

How Can I Get the Best Exchange Rate?

To get the best exchange rate:

  • Compare rates from multiple sources.
  • Negotiate with currency traders.
  • Stay updated on market trends on Okay.ng.

The legality of black market exchanges can be a grey area. While it’s not officially sanctioned, it’s a widely used method of currency exchange in Nigeria due to the scarcity of foreign currencies in official channels.

How Often Do Black Market Rates Change?

Black market rates can change frequently, sometimes several times a day, based on supply and demand dynamics.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, it’s essential to consult with local currency traders or financial news platforms.

Note: The information provided here is for general informational purposes and should not be considered as financial advice. Exchange rates are volatile and can change rapidly. Always conduct your own research or consult with a financial expert before engaging in currency exchange.

