Current AbokiFX Exchange Rates Today: Dollar (USD) to Naira (₦) – April 22, 2024

The US Dollar (USD) is one of the most widely traded foreign currencies in Nigeria, with a significant demand from individuals, businesses, and traders.

However, the exchange rate between the USD and the Nigerian Naira (NGN) has been fluctuating due to various factors, including economic conditions, government policies, and market forces.

In this article, we will look at the current Aboki FX black market rates for exchanging US Dollars to Nigerian Naira, the factors that affect these rates, and some frequently asked questions about the parallel forex market in Nigeria.

Latest Aboki FX Black Market Rates (as of April 22, 2024)

According to reliable sources within the Aboki FX market, the current rates for exchanging US Dollars to Nigerian Naira on the parallel market are as follows:

Location Buying Rate (₦) Selling Rate (₦) Lagos 1,190/USD 1,230/USD Abuja 1,190/USD 1,230/USD Port Harcourt 1,190/USD 1,230/USD Kano 1,190/USD 1,230/USD

Please note that these rates are subject to change throughout the day due to the volatile nature of the parallel market.

The table below shows the Aboki FX rates for the USD to NGN exchange in various cities and states across Nigeria as of April 22, 2024.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Table for Different Denominations:

Here’s a breakdown of the exchange rate for various denominations of Dollars to Nigerian Naira in the black market:

Amount in Dollar ($) Buying Rate (₦) Selling Rate (₦) 1 US Dollar ($1) to Naira ₦1,190.00 ₦1,230.00 5 US Dollars ($5) to Naira ₦5,950.00 ₦6,150.00 10 US Dollars ($10) to Naira ₦11,900.00 ₦12,300.00 20 US Dollars ($20) to Naira ₦23,800.00 ₦24,600.00 50 US Dollars ($50) to Naira ₦59,500.00 ₦61,500.00 100 US Dollars ($100) to Naira ₦119,000.00 ₦123,000.00 200 US Dollars ($200) to Naira ₦238,000.00 ₦246,000.00 300 US Dollars ($300) to Naira ₦357,000.00 ₦369,000.00 400 US Dollars ($400) to Naira ₦476,000.00 ₦492,000.00 500 US Dollars ($500) to Naira ₦595,000.00 ₦615,000.00 600 US Dollars ($600) to Naira ₦714,000.00 ₦738,000.00 800 US Dollars ($800) to Naira ₦952,000.00 ₦984,000.00 1000 US Dollars ($1000) to Naira ₦1,190,000.00 ₦1,230,000.00 5000 US Dollars ($5000) to Naira ₦5,950,000.00 ₦6,150,000.00 10000 US Dollars ($10000) to Naira ₦11,900,000.00 ₦12,300,000.00

Factors Affecting Aboki FX Black Market Rates

The Aboki FX black market rates are influenced by several factors, including:

Official exchange rates: The rates set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the official interbank market serve as a reference point for the parallel market traders. Demand and supply: The demand for US Dollars in Nigeria, driven by factors such as imports, foreign investments, and personal remittances, affects the parallel market rates. A high demand for USD can lead to an increase in rates. Economic conditions: Nigeria’s economic performance, including factors like inflation, interest rates, and foreign reserves, can impact the parallel market rates. Government policies: Regulations and policies related to foreign exchange trading, import/export restrictions, and capital controls can influence the parallel market rates.

Frequently Asked Questions about Aboki FX Black Market

Q: What is the Aboki FX black market?

A: The Aboki FX market, also known as the parallel or black market, refers to the informal currency trading system operated by individuals (“Abokis”) in Nigeria, functioning outside the official banking channels.

Q: Why do people use the Aboki FX market?

A: Many individuals and businesses turn to the Aboki FX market for competitive exchange rates and easier access to foreign currencies like the US Dollar, as the official interbank rates are often less favorable.

Q: Is the Aboki FX market legal?

A: The Aboki FX market operates in a legal gray area, as it is not officially licensed or regulated by the government. However, it is widely used due to the high demand for foreign currencies in Nigeria.

Q: How can I find the best Aboki FX rates?

A: To find the best Aboki FX rates, it is advisable to shop around and compare rates from multiple traders or forex bureaus. Additionally, keeping track of the latest rates and market trends can help in making informed decisions.

Q: Are there any risks associated with using the Aboki FX market?

A: Yes, there are risks involved in using the Aboki FX market, as it is an unregulated platform. These risks may include fraud, counterfeit currency, and fluctuating rates. It is essential to exercise caution and deal with reputable and trusted traders.